Nasdaq Inc. plans to introduce 24-hour trading on its flagship U.S. exchange to capitalize on growing global demand for U.S. equities, a senior executive said in a social media post on Friday.

International demand for the lucrative U.S. equity market has surged in recent years, driven by rising retail participation, increasing financial literacy, and easier access to digital trading platforms.

The exchange operator has started discussions with regulators and expects to launch in the second half of 2026, Nasdaq President Tal Cohen wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The appeal of the U.S. financial markets - backed by depth, liquidity, and a robust regulatory framework - has prompted exchanges and financial firms to seek new methods to expand access, particularly by extending trading hours.

A round-the-clock trading model will allow exchanges to tap into global demand - which is currently catered to by alternative trading platforms - by attracting investors across time zones, increasing trading volumes, and improving market liquidity.

"The global growth of investor demand for U.S. equities means we stand at another pivotal moment for our markets – to broaden investor access, expand wealth-building opportunities, and redefine how markets function," Cohen said.

Nasdaq joins rival exchanges like Cboe Global Markets and Intercontinental Exchange , the operator of the New York Stock Exchange, in planning extended trading hours.

In February, Cboe announced its intention to expand U.S. equities trading to a 24-hour, five-days-a-week format, while ICE is currently seeking regulatory approval to extend its trading hours as well.

A Nasdaq spokesperson confirmed that the company is planning to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for approvals.