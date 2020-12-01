This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nasdaq plans to require more diversity on listed company boards
1 min read.07:09 PM IST
Bloomberg
Under the proposed rules, most companies listed on Nasdaq’s US exchange would have to include at least one director who identifies as female and one who identifies as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ, Nasdaq said
Under the proposed rules, most companies listed on Nasdaq’s US exchange would have to include at least one director who identifies as female and one who identifies as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ, Nasdaq said in a statement Tuesday.
Under the proposed rules, most companies listed on Nasdaq’s US exchange would have to include at least one director who identifies as female and one who identifies as an underrepresented minority or LGBTQ, Nasdaq said in a statement Tuesday.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
“Nasdaq’s purpose is to champion inclusive growth and prosperity to power stronger economies," Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said in the statement. “We believe this listing rule is one step in a broader journey to achieve inclusive representation across corporate America."
Companies are under increasing pressure from investors and advocates to improve diversity in their top ranks and be more transparent about the makeup of their workforces. In a recent survey, 25 of the biggest companies in the U.S. were willing to make public a copy of the form as it’s presented to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The proposed rule would also require all Nasdaq-listed companies to disclose diversity statistics regarding their directors. Foreign companies could satisfy the requirement by including two female directors.