Nasdaq resolves system glitch; reverses some stock orders after error affected trades
While investigating the issue, Nasdaq decided to shut down the FIX/RASH order handling system, block all new orders, and cancel any open orders back to customers.
Nasdaq Inc witnessed a system error on Wednesday that impacted thousands of stock orders and affected over 50 clients, leading to cancellation of some orders.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message