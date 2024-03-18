Nasdaq resolves tech glitch hindering premarket trading for two hours says ‘all system operating normally’
After facing difficulty in its pre-market operations for hours, Nasdaq on Monday said that it has resolved an issue related to connectivity and stock orders
Nasdaq on Monday said that it resolved the technical issue related to connectivity, nearly two hours after premarket trading continued to suffer at the American stock exchange.
