Nasdaq on Monday said that it resolved the technical issue related to connectivity, nearly two hours after premarket trading continued to suffer at the American stock exchange.

The company had faced such a technical glitch for the second time in months. The New York-based stock exchange didn't give details about the severity of the issue. The incident started around 4.55 a.m. ET, according to the exchange's website.

"The Nasdaq stock market has resolved its earlier matching engine issues and all systems are operating normally," the company said on its website, after solving the issue.

Nasdaq hosts thousands of stocks of major companies on its stock exchange, including iPhone maker Apple, electric vehicle maker Tesla and artificial intelligence semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia.

Threat of technical glitches to stock exchanges

Technical glitches on stock exchanges can roil markets impact traders' confidence and attract scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Last year, a glitch at the New York Stock Exchange affected the opening auctions for a slew of stocks. The technical glitch led to widespread trading halts. Confusion over the filing of orders at correct prices further escalated the situation. However, outages at major exchanges have been largely contained in recent years.

The Monday glitch led to trouble in sending orders using the “RASH FIX" order handling system, reported Reuters. FIX, or Financial Information Exchange is a message protocol that defines an electronic message exchange for communicating securities transactions between two parties.

The more than two-hour-long glitch led to a self-help declaration against Nasdaq from Cboe and New York Stock Exchange Arca Equities, which specializes in listings of exchange-traded products.

The declaration is issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is struggling with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

In December, Nasdaq faced a system error that impacted thousands of stock orders. The incident also led to the cancellation and incorrect clearance of stock orders.

