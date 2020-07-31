Nasdaq’s $4 trillion rally poised to heat up on tech earnings sweep

Before Thursday, the tech industry had been off to a middling start this earnings season -- at least as far as their stocks were concerned. Among firms that reported, more than 90% exceeded profit forecasts, but their shares fell an average 1% on the first day, the second-worst reaction among the 11 main industries, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Given how hard it’s been for bad economic news to hurt the group, the culprit would seem to be valuations, which at 33 times income are double levels just 18 months ago.