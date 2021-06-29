Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record high on bets over US June jobs

Nasdaq, S&P 500 hit record high on bets over US June jobs

FILE - A street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday,
1 min read . 05:55 AM IST ANI

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,292

Blue chip and key technology stocks on Wall Street hit record highs on Monday as investors bet on outsized US jobs gains for June even as falling oil prices dragged down the broader stock market.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, raced to an all-time high of 4,292 before closing at 4,290, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The Nasdaq Composite index, which includes high-flying tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Google, hit an all-time high of 14,505, before settling at 14,500, up almost 1.0 percent.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US equity barometer on the New York Stock Exchange, fell on the day and finished down 0.4 percent at 34,283.

The S&P500 and Nasdaq jumped as investors bet that the US non-farm payrolls report for June, due on Friday, are expected to show a gain of 690,000 jobs versus May's 559,000.

The Dow fell as oil prices had their first meaningful drop in a week on uncertainty over output hikes that producer group OPEC could agree to at its monthly meeting on Thursday.

