Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
Wall Street surged to higher on Thursday after comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who acknowledged progress in the fight against inflation and appeared reluctant to push back against the rally in stocks and bonds
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday and touched roughly five-month highs as a more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted equities and Meta Platforms shares soared on rigorous cost controls.
