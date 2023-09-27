The Nasdaq Composite index has emerged as the top-performing index of 2023, gaining over 33 per cent in the first six months, closely followed by the Japan's Nikkei 225 index at the second position. Major stock indices globally have witnessed a steady rise in the first six months this year, recouping losses of 2022 - when the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war played a domino effect on the world economy.

Most major stock markets decreased in value in 2022, however between January 2023- July 2023, the biggest decrease among the indices was just at 4.16 per cent. The market value of the Nasdaq Composite index - which tracks the values of almost all companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, based in New York, grew by 33.02 per cent from January 2023 -July 2023, according to ‘2023 Investment Index’ report by forexsuggest.com.

With an increase of 31.25 per cent from January to July, the Nikkei 225 has been soaring this year, propelled by a weakening currency and returning inflation, combined with historically cheap stock valuations, according to the report.

The third best-performing stock exchange index was the DAX, which saw an increase of 14.30 per cent in the six months since January 2023. The DAX consists of 40 major German blue chip companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, providing insight into some of the exchange’s most prominent movers.

