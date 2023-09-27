Nasdaq up over 33% in 6 months, becomes top-performing index of 2023; Nikkei close second
The Nasdaq Composite index has emerged as the top-performing index of 2023, gaining over 33 per cent in the first six months, closely followed by the Nikkei 225 index.
The Nasdaq Composite index has emerged as the top-performing index of 2023, gaining over 33 per cent in the first six months, closely followed by the Japan's Nikkei 225 index at the second position. Major stock indices globally have witnessed a steady rise in the first six months this year, recouping losses of 2022 - when the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war played a domino effect on the world economy.
