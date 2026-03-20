Nasdaq-listed T3 Defense stock crashes below $1 as selling intensifies; down 59% in March so far

The sell-off in Nasdaq-listed T3 Defense, a defence-focused platform company acquires and scales mission-critical defence businesses in the United States and Israel, has further deepened, with the stock hitting new lows with each passing day, even as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated.

Defence stocks generally witness strong demand during periods of geopolitical tension, but investors have largely avoided T3 Defense on Wall Street, leading to a significant decline in its share price. In today's session, March 20, the stock has further crashed 10.4% to $0.95 apiece, falling below $1 for the first time, bringing its month-to-date drop to 59%.

In October last year, the stock showed strength by crossing $15 and reaching $15.9. However, the rally proved short-lived, as it came under severe selling pressure in the following months, falling below $5 in December.

Over the past year, the shares have plunged from $16 to the current price of $0.95, marking a 95% decline and highlighting the underlying weakness. Notably, in December 2024, the stock had touched a record high of $65.65.

T3 Defense, formerly Nukkleus Inc., is a federated holding company focused on acquiring and operating mission-critical defence businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programmes.

It targets defence businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the industrial base, where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive.

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Recent Developments Earlier this month, the company said it is witnessing increased demand for integrated air and missile defence and counter-UAS capabilities amid the ongoing Iran conflict and broader geopolitical developments.

The company added that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is working with government and industry partners to ensure readiness, resilience, and responsible operations. It also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national security requirements while prioritising the safety of its employees, customers, and suppliers in affected regions.

“Recent events have underscored, at scale, the operational reality of ballistic and cruise missile salvos, one-way attack drones, and complex unmanned threats, accelerating urgent procurement, replenishment, and modernisation cycles across allied and partner defence forces,” the company said in its press release dated March 2.

As a US company with Israeli portfolio firms whose systems are already deployed on active battlefields, the company said it supports US, Israeli, and allied forces in defending against ballistic and cruise missile salvos, one-way attack drones, and other complex unmanned threats.

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