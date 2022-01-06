Nasdaq’s $1 trillion rout fuels concern of a bumpy ride in 2022

Declines may not be over yet: Nasdaq 100 futures point to a further 0.3% drop on Thursday after the worst two-day rout since March. US 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near to 1.75%, the highest in about 10 months. Volumes on the main indexes remained thin and well below levels of mid-December when the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt turned markets volatile.

