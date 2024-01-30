 Naspers, Temasek get CCI approval to purchase stakes in PharmEasy | Mint
Naspers, Temasek get CCI approval to purchase stakes in PharmEasy

 PTI

CCI has approved the proposed deal and granted approval to Temasek Holdings, CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte, DBS Group Holdings, and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust to acquire stakes in API Holdings Ltd.

CCI has approved the purchase of stakes in PharmEasy by various entities including Naspers, Temasek, Goldman Sach, etc.Premium
Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposals of purchasing stakes in PharmEasy by various entities, including South Africa-based Naspers group and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

API Holdings, through its subsidiaries, is in the business of providing healthcare services through online e-commerce marketplace PharmEasy.

Naspers Ventures BV proposed the acquisition of "additional shares of API Holdings Ltd by way of participation in the proposed rights issue, subject to the terms of the term sheet executed amongst the parties", CCI said in a release.

Naspers Ventures BV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prosus, which in-turn is a direct subsidiary of Naspers Ltd.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

The regulator has also granted approval to Temasek Holdings, CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte, DBS Group Holdings, and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust to acquire stakes in API Holdings Ltd.

The proposed transactions entail the subscription of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of API Holdings by MacRitchie Investments Pte, EvolutionX Debt Capital Master Fund 1 Pte, Goldman Sachs India AIF Scheme-1, Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust AIF Scheme-2, and CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte.

MacRitchie is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, while EvolutionX is a growth stage debt financing platform jointly set up by DBS Group Holdings and Temasek.

CDPQ Private Equity Asia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian institutional fund CDPQ. It is an existing investor in PharmEasy.

Goldman Sachs India AIF Scheme 1 and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust AIF Scheme 2 are schemes launched by Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 10:06 PM IST
