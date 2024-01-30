Naspers, Temasek get CCI approval to purchase stakes in PharmEasy
CCI has approved the proposed deal and granted approval to Temasek Holdings, CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte, DBS Group Holdings, and Goldman Sachs India Alternative Investment Trust to acquire stakes in API Holdings Ltd.
Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has cleared the proposals of purchasing stakes in PharmEasy by various entities, including South Africa-based Naspers group and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.
