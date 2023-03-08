Natco Pharma announces ₹210 cr share buyback via open market; stock edges higher1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM IST
- Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.47 per cent higher at ₹571.15 apiece on the NSE.
Hyderabad-based drug firm Natco Pharma on Wednesday announced a share buyback of ₹210 crore thorugh the open market route, for a price not exceeding ₹700 per equity share.
