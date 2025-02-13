Mint Market

Natco Pharma Q3 Results: Net profit declines 38% to ₹132.4 crore, dividend declared

NATCO Pharma reported a 37.75% decline in Q3 FY2025 net profit, dropping to 132.4 crore due to a downturn in formulation exports. Consolidated revenue fell to 474.8 crore, with EBITDA down 85.5%, reflecting significant operational challenges.

Pranati Deva
Published13 Feb 2025, 01:08 AM IST
Advertisement
Natco Pharma Q3 Results: Net profit declines 38% to ₹132.4 crore, dividend declared(Pixabay)

Natco Pharma Q3 Results: NATCO Pharma Ltd reported a sharp decline of 37.75 percent in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, primarily impacted by a downturn in formulations exports. The company's consolidated net profit stood at 132.4 crore in Q3 FY2025, a drop from 212.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

The pharmaceutical firm’s consolidated revenue from operations fell to 474.8 crore in Q3 FY2025, down from 758.6 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a 37.4 percent decrease in earnings.

Advertisement

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) saw a drastic decline of 85.5 percent year-over-year, falling to 38.8 crore in Q3 FY2025 from 268.1 crore in Q3 FY2024. This steep drop in operating profits led to a significant contraction in the EBITDA margin, which plummeted by 2717 basis points to 8.2 percent from 35.3 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The contraction in margins underscored the challenges faced by the company during this period.

Advertisement
Also Read | IRCON International share price declines 9% to 52-week low post Q3 results

Total expenses for the quarter were recorded at 487.4 crore, marking a reduction from 539.3 crore in the same period last year. Despite the decline in expenses, the company's overall performance remained under pressure due to weak revenue generation.

A key factor behind the earnings slump was the steep fall in formulation exports, which dropped to 285.8 crore in Q3 FY2025 from 605.6 crore in Q3 FY2024. Meanwhile, domestic formulation sales also registered a decline, amounting to 96.1 crore in Q3 FY2025 compared to 99.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per the company’s investor presentation.

Advertisement

Dividend

In a separate development, the company’s board of directors, in a meeting held on Wednesday, declared a third interim dividend of 1.50 per equity share of 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. NATCO Pharma announced that the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend has been set for Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The company further stated that the payment of the declared interim dividend will commence from February 28, 2025.

Also Read | HAL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,433 crore; revenue up 15% YoY
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNatco Pharma Q3 Results: Net profit declines 38% to ₹132.4 crore, dividend declared
First Published:13 Feb 2025, 01:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget