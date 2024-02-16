Natco Pharma share price gains 18% to scale 52-week highs on strong Q3 performance; Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Stock Market Today: Natco Pharma gained more than 18% during intraday trades to scale 52-week highs on Friday. Strong beat in Q3 performance led by generic Revlimid's US contributions lifted sentiments. Earnings outlook remains firm helped by strong product US pipeline and RoW sales pickup
Natco Pharma gained more than 18% during intraday trades to scale 52- week highs on Friday. The stock closed with gains of around 15.8% by end of the trading session. The strong beat in Q3 performance has lifted investor sentiments.
