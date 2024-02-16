Natco Pharma gained more than 18% during intraday trades to scale 52- week highs on Friday. The stock closed with gains of around 15.8% by end of the trading session. The strong beat in Q3 performance has lifted investor sentiments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Natco during the October to December 2023 quarter saw its net profit at ₹212.7 crore grow more than three folds over ₹62.3 Crore in the same period last year.

The contributions form the generics of Revlimid, the multiple myeloma treatment drug. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Natco business model is to target large and blockbuster product launches in the US markets, partnering with other large pharma companies.

Natco Pharma Q3 revenues at ₹796 crore were also grew 55% year-on-year. However its was strong up tick in operating performance that lifted the show.

The Earnings before Interest Tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹305 crore grew 140% over ₹126.7 crore in the year ago quarter.

Natco Pharma beat consensus Q3FY24 revenue and Ebitda estimates by 33% and 84% respectively said analysts at Nuvama Institutional equities. This was led by higher generic Revlimid share while Rest of the world market (RoW) sales are also picked up.

Natco Pharma export formulation revenues 605.6 Crore improved well from ₹333.7 in the year ago quarter though domestic revenue growth remained muted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Natco’s Revlimid generics opportunity is contributing well to growth, as was evident from the strong beat in performance during Q3 . Since the Revlimid contributions are likely to continue till January of 2026 and with higher volumes, the earnings outlook has also improved significantly.

Looking beyond FY25, a robust US pipeline consists of several First to file for generic launch of products such as olaparib, semaglutide (sole FTF in 8mg; partnered Viatris) and erdafitinib (own filing) point out analysts at Nuvama. Besides opportunities such as those posed by Lonsurf, Yondelis, Calquence and Kyprolis, among others should pay off in the future, added Nuvama analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Revlimid generic picking up and Natco pursuing complex opportunities such as CAR-T in India, semaglutide, Olaparib, etc with Revlimid cash, the long-term outlook is improving said analysts at Nuvama.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Natco Pharma is also investing in Crop Health Sciences and the segment though small is growing and holding promises.

