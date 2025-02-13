Shares of NATCO Pharma tumbled 19% on Thursday, February 13, following the announcement of its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), wherein it posted a decline in revenue, profit and operating income.

The pharma company, post-market hours on Wednesday, reported that its net profit for the quarter under review came in at ₹132.4 crore, down 37.75% year-on-year (YoY) compared with ₹212.7 crore in the previous quarter of last year.

NATCO Pharma's consolidated revenue from operations declined by 37.4% to ₹474.8 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹758.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) witnessed a sharp 85.5% YoY drop to ₹38.8 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 from ₹268.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

As a result, the company’s EBITDA margin dropped significantly to 33%, down from 38.3% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the decline was even more pronounced, with EBITDA margins standing at 60.5% in the previous quarter of FY25.

A key factor behind the earnings slump remains the decline in export formulation business which is the biggest revenue contributor for the firm. In Q3 FY25, export formulation revenue nearly halved to ₹285.8 crore from ₹605.6 crore in Q3 FY24. The domestic formulation revenue was largely stable at ₹961 crore as against ₹994 crore on a YoY basis.

"Natco Pharma witnessed a significant decline in earnings during the quarter, primarily due to a drop in the export formulation business following the absence of Revlimid, its key revenue contributor. Domestic formulation sales also faced a downturn, further impacting overall performance. However, the company remains a strong player in the industry, benefiting from its vertically integrated structure and R&D-driven approach, focusing on niche therapeutic areas and complex products," said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox

"As we advance, the company has several key product launches planned over the next five years. These upcoming launches are projected to unlock substantial growth opportunities, driving significant improvements in revenue, profitability, and return ratios from FY26E onward," Masdekar added.

Earnings Impact Following the earnings announcement, NATCO Pharma share price slumped 18.95% to ₹986 per share on the BSE, extending their slide to the fifth trading session on Thursday. The stock opened on a gap-down note but recouped some losses to trade at ₹1,008.65 apiece, down 17% around 10 am.

Despite today's slump, shares of NATCO Pharma have gained 22% in the last one year. However, they have faced challenges in the near term, with the pharma company's shares falling 17% in a month and 32% in six months.

Dividend Details NATCO Pharma board also announced an interim dividend for FY25 of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹2 each.

“The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of third interim dividend, i.e., the record date, is fixed as Tuesday, 18th February 2025. The payment of the said interim dividend will start from 28th February 2025,” NATCO Pharma said in a filing.

