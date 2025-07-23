Natco Pharma shares to be in focus on Thursday after ₹2,000 crore acquisition move. Details here

Pharmaceutical firm Natco Pharma's share price will be in focus of stock market investors on Thursday, 24 July 2025, after the company's board of directors approved the ₹2,000 crore acquisition move of a South African firm, according to an exchange filing.

Natco Pharma will acquire over 5.16 crore shares of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd, South Africa, for a total investment cost of ₹2,000 crore, including the transaction cost and other expenses.

“To acquire 51,643,319 Shares (5,03,51,444 Ordinary Shares from public and 12,91,875 Treasury Shares/Fresh Issuance from Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited) at a cash offer of ZAR 75.00 (approximately US$ 4.27) per share, i.e., 35.75% (inclusive of prior to acquisition shareholding of 0.80%) of shares of the Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd, South Africa, with a total investment cost of approx. ₹2000,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand Crores only) including the transaction cost and other expenses,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The company will also incorporate NATCO Pharma South Africa Proprietary Limited, with an investment of up to ₹2,100 crore.

Natco Pharma share price Natco Pharma share price closed 2.01% higher at ₹1,034.75 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,014.35 at the previous market close. The company announced the acquisition update after the market operating hours on 23 July 2025.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have given stock market investors more than 41% returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost 17.92% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down 26% in 2025, but are trading 18.96% higher in the last one-month period. Natco Pharma shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,638.35 on 12 September 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹660.05 on 7 April 2025, according to BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹18,533.39 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

