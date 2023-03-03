Natco Pharma to consider buyback of shares next week. Details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- Natco Pharma Ltd has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors are going to consider bonus shares in upcoming meeting scheduled on 8th March 2023
Buyback of shares: Natco Pharma shares have remained sideways to negative since July 2021. The pharma stock has remained an idea sell on rise stock in last one and half years. However, the stock has given some upside movement after ushering in new year 2023, delivering more than 7 per cent return in last one month. However, the pharma company has announced to consider and approve buyback of shares next week in its upcoming board of directors meeting scheduled on 8th March 2023.
