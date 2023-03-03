Natco Pharma to consider buyback of shares next week. Details here

Natco Pharma share price

As mentioned above, Natco Pharma share price has been under sell off stress for last one and half years. But, it has given some upside movement after ushering in new year 2023, signaling to come out of the base building mode. In YTD time this pharma stock has delivered a little over 2 per cent return whereas in last one month it has given more than 7 per cent return. However, in last six months, it has shed over 8 per cent while in last one year, it has corrected more than 35 per cent. The pharma stock has given zero return in last five years as it has logged more than 20 per cent loss in this time horizon.