Hyderabad-based drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday said the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of 2 each on Wednesday, 8 March, 2023.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 8th day of March 2023, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2 each as well as matters related/ incidental thereto," the drug firm said in an exchange filing.

Natco Pharma's consolidated net profit declined by 22 per cent to 62 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December, 2022. The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of 80 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at 513 crore in the period under review as compared with 591 crore in the year-ago period that had a one-time licensing revenue.

The company's board has also approved an interim dividend of 1.25 per share for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022.

Shares of the company ended 2.44 per cent higher at 551.80 apiece on the BSE today.

