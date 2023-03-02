Natco Pharma to consider share buyback on 8 March; stock ends 2.44% higher
- Shares of the company ended 2.44 per cent higher at ₹551.80 apiece on the BSE today
Hyderabad-based drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday said the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company of face value of ₹2 each on Wednesday, 8 March, 2023.
