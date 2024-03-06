Active Stocks
National Housing Bank to float bonds worth ₹2,000 crore on March 7; check details

Livemint

A greenshoe option grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more bonds than planned by the issuer if the demand is higher than expected.

National Housing Bank will float bonds worth ₹2,000 crore on March 7Premium
National Housing Bank will float bonds worth 2,000 crore on March 7

National Housing Bank (NHB) is planning to raise up to 2,000 crore through bonds on March 7. The issue is of base issue of 500 crore and a greenshoe option of 1,500 crore, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.

A greenshoe option grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more bonds than planned by the issuer if the demand is higher than expected. The bidding will take place on March 7 between 11 am and and 12.30 pm on the electronic bidding platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The bonds will mature after three years, one month and 15 days, or April 26, 2027. The bonds also have a put or call option after 1-year and 6-day or on March 17, 2025, according to the report. The minimum application size is 1 lakh and in multiples of 1 lakh thereafter.

 

 

 

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

 

Published: 06 Mar 2024, 04:19 PM IST
