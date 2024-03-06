National Housing Bank to float bonds worth ₹2,000 crore on March 7; check details
A greenshoe option grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more bonds than planned by the issuer if the demand is higher than expected.
National Housing Bank (NHB) is planning to raise up to ₹2,000 crore through bonds on March 7. The issue is of base issue of ₹500 crore and a greenshoe option of ₹1,500 crore, according to a report by news website Moneycontrol.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started