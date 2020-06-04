Home >Markets >Stock Markets >National Stock Exchange hit by technical glitch

NEW DELHI : The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was hit by a technical glitch on Thursday as its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the bourse, according to stock brokers.

Stock brokers said bank Nifty index option prices were updating with a delay on their screens. This impacted timely trade confirmation.

The exchange's spokesperson said, "Few members have reached out to us and we are examining it (the issue)".

Earlier, on September 24 last year, the NSE's system faced trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade. The move had hit several brokers and traders who had active positions in the market.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) was set up on March 28

NSE contributes 26 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund

1 min read . 13 Apr 2020
Illustration: Jayachandran/Mint

The road ahead for the National Stock Exchange

4 min read . 01 Aug 2018
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout