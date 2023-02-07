National Stock Exchange lowers price band on Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission
- The NSE had revised the price bands of both Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission to 10% from 20% last week
Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits of Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday.
