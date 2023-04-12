As several oil and gas companies have begun slashing their domestic natural gas prices to boost demand, natural gas stocks became a major attraction for investors on Wednesday. Amid hopes of CNG and PNG price cuts, shares of GAIL, Oil India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited zoomed during intraday trade.

GAIL India Limited stock was up by 2.37 per cent at ₹108.50 on NSE. Oil India's share price was up by 2.68 per cent at ₹262.05. IGL shares were trading 3.56 per cent higher at ₹484.35 apiece. Gujarat Gas share price zoomed by 0.65 per cent at ₹464.20.

On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings also gave a thumbs up to India's decision to limit domestic natural gas prices. It said that limiting domestic natural gas price from legacy fields to between $4 per million British Thermal Unit (mmbtu) and $6.5 will support margins for city gas distributors. It will also boost gas demand and reduce cash flow volatility of upstream producers.

“We expect such price cuts by city gas distributors and the fixing of a price ceiling to add certainty to domestic natural gas’ price advantage relative to alternative fuels, supporting gas usage for transportation and households, and overall demand in the medium term," Fitch said on Wednesday.

Price cut by domestic natural gas producers

Recently, the Indian government approved key recommendations of Kirit Parikh's committee related to natural gas pricing produced from natural gas fields. Afterwards, several oil and gas producers slashed their natural gas prices. The latest price cut was done by Gail India, Indraprashtha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, and Adani Total Gas.

GAIL announced to cut its CNG and cooking gas (PNG) prices by up to ₹7 in various states, Mint reported. Mahangar Gas cut its CNG prices by ₹8 per kg and DPNG price by ₹5 per SCM in and around Mumbai.Indraprasthra Gas limited reduced its CNG and PNG prices by ₹6 in Delhi.

Earlier, Adani Total Gas reduced its CNG rate by ₹8.13 per kg and those of piped natural gas by ₹5.06 per standard cubic metre (SCM).

“ Natural gas futures are likely to trade on a weaker note amid expectation of build-up of inventories as production is expected to rise in 2023. MCX Natural Gas April future is expected to move between 174 and 185," said ICICI Direct Research on its gas price outlook.

Crude Oil prices remained stable on Wednesday ahead of the US inflation data later in the day. Brent crude gained 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.75 a barrel by 0917 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.63 a barrel, reporter Reuters.

As per the latest energy outlook by ICICI Direct, crude oil prices will likely to remain bullish amid rise in price forecast for US and global benchmark oil prices by EIA. Crude oil prices are expected to rise further due to decline in weekly inventory levels.

“Expectation of decline in weekly inventory levels could also support prices to rise towards its recent highs of 6720. Above 6720 it would rally towards 6800-6900," said ICICI Direct.