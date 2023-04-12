Natural gas stocks rally on hopes of CNG, PNG price cut to aid demand; IGL soars 3%, GAIL up 2%3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Stock market responded in a cheerful way amid the hopes of CNG and PNG price cut by manufacturers to boost gas demand. Stock prices of gas manufacturers like Oil India, GAIL, etc, were up by at least 2 per cent on Wednesday
As several oil and gas companies have begun slashing their domestic natural gas prices to boost demand, natural gas stocks became a major attraction for investors on Wednesday. Amid hopes of CNG and PNG price cuts, shares of GAIL, Oil India, and Indraprastha Gas Limited zoomed during intraday trade.
