GAIL announced to cut its CNG and cooking gas (PNG) prices by up to ₹7 in various states, Mint reported. Mahangar Gas cut its CNG prices by ₹8 per kg and DPNG price by ₹5 per SCM in and around Mumbai.Indraprasthra Gas limited reduced its CNG and PNG prices by ₹6 in Delhi.

