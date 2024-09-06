Naturewings Holidays IPO allotment will be finalized today. Investors can check via Bigshare Services or BSE. The IPO was oversubscribed 383.48 times, with the retail portion booked at 487 times.

The allotment for Naturewings Holidays IPO is set to be finalized today. Investors can check their allotment status through the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services, or on the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from September 3 to September 5, received a stellar response from investors. It was oversubscribed 383.48 times, with the retail portion booked at 487 times. The issue price was fixed at ₹74 per share.

Due to high retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. For those who do not receive an allotment, the refund process will begin on September 9, 2024.

Allotted shares will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. Naturewings Holidays, an SME IPO, is expected to list on the BSE SME platform around September 5, 2024.

How to check Naturewings Holidays IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1: Please visit the following link: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html to input your login details for the Naturewings Holidays IPO allotment.

Step 2: One could choose the "Naturewings Holidays IPO" from the company list.

Step 3: Please select either "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4: Click on 'Search'. Your Naturewings Holidays IPO will be available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type’, select 'Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

About Naturewings Holidays The company is a tourism company, with its primary focus being the entire Himalayan destination across India, Nepal, and Bhutan. We offer specialised and curated holiday packages for leisure travellers visiting the Himalayan ranges.

It offers end-to-end travel solutions, including land and air bookings, hotel bookings, in-transit arrangements, local sightseeing, and other destination management services.

The company designs travel packages for both individuals and groups traveling to the Himalayan destinations. We are one of the Indian companies that is registered with the Tourism Council of Bhutan through our representative.

The company has recently started its international division to offer its services to international destinations. Besides, it also started providing value-added services such as travel-related foreign exchange & payment solutions.

GMP signals strong listing Today, the GMP for the Naturewings Holidays IPO is ₹30 per share, indicating that the shares are expected to list at ₹30 above their issue price. Based on this GMP and the IPO price, the estimated listing price of the shares is ₹104, representing a 40.54 percent premium over the issue price of ₹74 per share.

The grey market premium is the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market, reflecting investor sentiment and demand before the stock officially begins trading.

It is important to note that GMP is only a preliminary indicator of the listing price and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.