Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

  • Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 1: The subscription period for the Naturewings Holidays IPO began on September 3, 2024, and ends on September 5, 2024. Check here for Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published3 Sep 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Trade Now
Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 1:Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates

Naturewings Holidays IPO: The initial public offering opened for subscription today. Check here for subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Subscription Status

Naturewings Holidays IPO was subscribed 37.76 times by 5.00 PM on September 3, 2024. The the public issue had been subscribed 65.80 times in the retail category and 9.71 times in the NII category.

Also Read | Jeyyam Global Foods IPO subscribed 3.91x on Day 2 so far on robust retail demand

Key dates and other details

The subscription period for the Naturewings Holidays IPO begins on September 3, 2024, and ends on September 5, 2024. On Friday, September 6, 2024, the allocation for the Naturewings Holidays IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Naturewings Holidays IPO is Tuesday, September 10, 2024, on BSE SME

The IPO price of Naturewings Holidays is 74 per share. A minimum lot size of 1600 shares is required for an application by retail investors. Retail investors thereby are needed to invest a minimum of 118,400. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (3,200 shares) of 236,800 is required.

Also Read | Vdeal System share price lists with strong 52% premium at ₹170 on the NSE SME

Objectives of the Issue

The 7.03 crore Naturewings Vacations IPO is a fixed price offering, where 9.5 lakh shares are being issued fresh.

Naturewings Holidays Limited is a tour operator that provides vacation packages for leisure tourists to the Himalayan mountains. The firm was founded in December 2018. The company primarily targets areas like Bhutan, Nepal, and India.

The following objectives are what the company plans to use the Net Proceeds from the Issue for:

For providing for the working capital requirements, marketing and business promotions, and general cooperate purposes

 

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Solar 91 files DRHP at BSE to launch SME IPO worth ₹100 crore

Grey market premium or GMP

GMP for Naturewings Holidays IPO was +30, according to investorgain.com. This suggests that the share price of Naturewings Holidays IPO, which was being offered at 30 more in the Grey market.

The predicted listing price of 104 per share is thus 40.54% greater than the IPO price of 74, taking into account both the issue price of the Naturewings Holidays IPO and the existing premium on the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
30 M

1 of 16Read Full Story
15

2 of 16Read Full Story
₹26,000 Cr

3 of 16Read Full Story
46102

4 of 16Read Full Story
$65 B

5 of 16Read Full Story
7%

6 of 16Read Full Story
$100 B

7 of 16Read Full Story
30 M

8 of 16Read Full Story
15

9 of 16Read Full Story
₹26,000 Cr

10 of 16Read Full Story
46102

11 of 16Read Full Story
$65 B

12 of 16Read Full Story
7%

13 of 16Read Full Story
$100 B

14 of 16Read Full Story
30 M

15 of 16Read Full Story
15

16 of 16Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNaturewings Holidays IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Au Small Finance Bank

674.45
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-6.55 (-0.96%)

Bharat Electronics

297.20
03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.1%)

Vedanta

464.45
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.25%)

Tata Steel

152.10
03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.75 (-0.49%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JM Financial

118.55
03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
10.4 (9.62%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,670.60
03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
212.5 (8.64%)

Quess Corp

833.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
62.1 (8.05%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,455.50
03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
255.35 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue