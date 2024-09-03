Hello User
Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 1: Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 1: The subscription period for the Naturewings Holidays IPO began on September 3, 2024, and ends on September 5, 2024. Check here for Check subscription status , GMP rises, key dates and all you need to know

Subscription Status

Naturewings Holidays IPO was subscribed 37.76 times by 5.00 PM on September 3, 2024. The the public issue had been subscribed 65.80 times in the retail category and 9.71 times in the NII category.

Key dates and other details

The subscription period for the Naturewings Holidays IPO begins on September 3, 2024, and ends on September 5, 2024. On Friday, September 6, 2024, the allocation for the Naturewings Holidays IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Naturewings Holidays IPO is Tuesday, September 10, 2024, on BSE SME

The IPO price of Naturewings Holidays is 74 per share. A minimum lot size of 1600 shares is required for an application by retail investors. Retail investors thereby are needed to invest a minimum of 118,400. For HNI, a minimum investment of two lots (3,200 shares) of 236,800 is required.

Objectives of the Issue

The 7.03 crore Naturewings Vacations IPO is a fixed price offering, where 9.5 lakh shares are being issued fresh.

Naturewings Holidays Limited is a tour operator that provides vacation packages for leisure tourists to the Himalayan mountains. The firm was founded in December 2018. The company primarily targets areas like Bhutan, Nepal, and India.

The following objectives are what the company plans to use the Net Proceeds from the Issue for:

For providing for the working capital requirements, marketing and business promotions, and general cooperate purposes

Grey market premium or GMP

GMP for Naturewings Holidays IPO was +30, according to investorgain.com. This suggests that the share price of Naturewings Holidays IPO, which was being offered at 30 more in the Grey market.

The predicted listing price of 104 per share is thus 40.54% greater than the IPO price of 74, taking into account both the issue price of the Naturewings Holidays IPO and the existing premium on the grey market.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
