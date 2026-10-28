Naukri brand parent Info Edge shares dip after ₹3 per share dividend move | Check payment, record date, history, yield

Info Edge dividend 2026: The board of directors of Info Edge (India) Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for eligible shareholders. The company board approved the interim dividend proposal in the meeting held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The parent company of the naukri.com brand submitted an exchange filing in this regard with its Q2 results 2026. Info Edge dividend history suggests that it is the third dividend declared by the Nukri brand parent company.
The Naukri brand parent company informed the Indian exchanges while submitting its Q2 Results 2026, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, have, inter alia, considered and approved Interim Dividend of ₹3/- per share (on face value of Rs. 2/- per share) for the financial year 2026-27.”
The company board also informed about the dividend record date, saying, “Record date for the purpose of determining the name of the members eligible for receipt of the Interim Dividend will be Friday, November 6, 2026.”
The company board also declared the dividend payment date, saying, “The dividend would be paid on or after November 23, 2026.”
This is the third dividend announced by the Naukri parent company in 2026. Earlier, Info Edge shares traded ex-date on 24 July 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of a dividend of ₹3.60 per share. The record date for the dividend of ₹3.60 was also fixed on 24 July 2026.
Prior to this, Info Edge shares had traded ex-dividend on 10 February 2026 to finalise the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of ₹2.40 per share interim dividend.
So, in 2026, Info Edge gave away two dividends amounting to ₹6 per share, including the latest dividend of ₹3; the total dividend announced by the company in 2026 is ₹9 per share.
The company's shares closed at ₹1,333.60 per share on 31 December 2025. So, the dividend yield of Info Edge shares in YTD is around 0.67%.
In 2025, Info Edge declared dividends on two occasions: ₹3.60 per share with a record date on 25 July 2025, and ₹2.40 per share with a record date on 21 November 2025.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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