Naukri, PNB Housing to RBL Bank: These 5 stocks hit 52-week lows

4] RBL Bank: This banking stock has been under sell-off heat for last one month. The RBL Bank share price in last one month has come down from near ₹130 to ₹114, clocking around 13 per cent dip in this period. However, in last 6 months, RBL Bank shares have fallen around 45 per cent. Recently, this banking stock made its new 52-week low of ₹100.80, which is around 55 per cent below from its 52-week high of ₹226.40 per share on NSE.

