Naukri share price jumps 8% after Q4 result; brokerages raise target prices; here's why
Naukri share price: As of May 16 close, Naukri share price has surged 49 per cent over the last year. Info Edge, on May 16, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹88 crore for Q4FY24 against a loss of ₹503.2 crore in the same quarter last year.
Naukri share price: Shares of Info Edge India, which owns portals such as naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and Shiksha.com, rose 8 per cent in early trade on BSE on Friday, May 17, a day after the company announced its March quarter scorecard. Info Edge share price opened at ₹6043.85 apiece against its previous close of ₹5867.45 and soon jumped 8 per cent to the level of ₹6,338.55. Around 10 am, Naukri share price traded 6.90 per cent up at ₹6,272.40 on the BSE.
