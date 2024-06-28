Navigating market peak: Anil Ghelani of DSP Mutual Fund shares fixed-income investment strategy amid high-interest rates
Using commodity ETFs to get exposure to gold and silver can help you earn a higher real rate of return and also get diversification due to the low correlation with equities and bonds, says Anil Ghelani of DSP Mutual Fund.
The banking sector appears relatively attractive and while there is growth and a positive outlook on corporate earnings, the valuations do appear high in certain sectors and certain segments of the market, said Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments and product, DSP Mutual Fund.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started