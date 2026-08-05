Navin Fluorine Q1 Results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹243 crore as margins expand; revenue rises 44%

Navin Fluorine International, one of India's leading speciality fluorochemicals manufacturers, reported a more than two-fold jump in June quarter net profit, supported by strong revenue growth and improved operating performance.

It posted a consolidated net profit of ₹243.31 crore for the June quarter, registering a 108% year-on-year (YoY) jump from ₹117.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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On a sequential basis, profit increased 14.4% from ₹213 crore reported in the March quarter.

Its revenue from operations during the reported quarter rose to ₹1,045 crore, up 44.1% YoY from ₹725.40 crore and 11.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from ₹937.71 crore, driven by healthy business momentum.

Including other income, total revenue stood at ₹1,080.17 crore, compared with ₹739.31 crore a year ago and ₹955.30 crore in the preceding quarter.

At the operating level, the company reported EBITDA at ₹357 crore, marking a sharp 72% YoY increase from ₹207 crore and an 11.21% QoQ rise from ₹321 crore. The margins have expanded by 566 basis points YoY to 34.2% but remained flat on a sequential basis.

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CDMO business maintains strong momentum The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business continued to be the key growth driver during the quarter, with revenue surging 82% year-on-year to ₹180 crore.

The company attributed the strong performance to increasing demand for existing molecules and deeper engagement with a major European CDMO partner.

Navin Fluorine said it continues to expand its presence across the partner's supply chain while maintaining a balanced portfolio of commercial and early-stage molecules across therapeutic areas such as oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, neurology and animal health.

The company also said the second phase of its cGMP-4 expansion, involving a ₹125-crore investment, is on track to be operational by Q4FY27.

Meanwhile, the revenue from the High-Performance Products (HPP) segment rose 33% YoY to ₹540 crore, driven by higher volumes and better realisations.

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The Speciality Chemicals segment reported a 48% YoY increase in revenue to ₹325 crore, supported by strong order visibility and continued scale-up of existing molecules.

3P strategy drives long-term growth The company said its long-term growth strategy continues to be anchored around its '3P' framework—Capacity Expansion, Building Scalable Platforms, and Nurturing Long-Term Partnerships—to strengthen its position across the fluorochemicals value chain.

As part of its strategy, Navin Fluorine said it is expanding its diversified portfolio of fluorine-based intermediates, specialty chemicals, and inorganic chemicals through sustained capacity additions.

The company added that it is prioritising the development of proprietary technologies and chemistries that serve as building blocks for multiple business applications, enabling it to diversify its product pipeline and reinforce its technology leadership.

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It also said it remains focused on forging strategic multi-year partnerships with global innovators and industry leaders to strengthen its position in the global supply chain while leveraging partners' expertise and resources to expand its market reach.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.