Navin Fluorine Q3 Results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹185 crore, interim dividend of ₹6.5 declared

Navin Fluorine Q3 Results: Navin Fluorine International announced its results for the quarter ending December 2025 (Q3FY26) on February 2. The company posted a strong set of financial numbers, posting a sharp year-on-year improvement across all key performance indicators, driven by robust revenue growth and significant margin expansion.

Net profit for Q3FY26 surged to ₹185.4 crore, more than doubling from ₹83.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. It was up around 122% YoY. Revenue also witnessed a healthy expansion of 47.2% on a year-on-year basis, rising to ₹892.3 crore from ₹606.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance also strengthened considerably. EBITDA climbed to ₹307.4 crore, compared with ₹147.3 crore in the previous year, reflecting an increase of more than 108%. As a result, EBITDA margins improved significantly, expanding to 34.4% from 24.3% in the year-ago period.

Dividend and other developments A key development during the period was the recognition of an exceptional loss of ₹20.47 crore in the consolidated financials. The one-time charge arose from the company’s reassessment of employee benefit obligations following the implementation of the New Labour Codes, which came into effect on November 21, 2025. The adjustment was undertaken to align the company’s long-term liabilities with the revised statutory framework.

Dividend: During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company also announced and paid an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share, representing 325% of the face value. The dividend payout for FY26 aggregated to ₹33.31 crore, reflecting the company’s continued focus on shareholder returns despite the exceptional charge recorded during the period.

QIP: The regulatory filing further highlighted significant corporate actions completed in the previous quarter. In Q2 FY26, the Fund Raising Committee approved the allotment of 16,02,564 equity shares through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) at an issue price of ₹4,680 per share, including a premium of ₹4,678 per share. The QIP raised approximately ₹750 crore.

Management confirmed that the proceeds raised through the QIP have been fully deployed in line with the stated use of proceeds, underscoring disciplined capital allocation and adherence to the objectives outlined at the time of the fundraise.

Overall, the results indicated a period of strong financial performance, marked by robust growth in revenue, profitability and margins, positioning the company well for sustaining momentum going ahead.