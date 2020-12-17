Navin Fluorine rises 5% as board approves capex plan

MUMBAI: Shares of Navin Fluorine jumped 4.9% on Thursday after the chemicals maker announced that its board has approved capital expenditure for setting up of a multi-purpose plant with an outlay of ₹195 crore.

At 0100 pm, the Navin Fluorine stock traded at ₹2,555 apiece, up 2.3% from its previous close, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.3% at 46807.61.

The capex will be undertaken by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Science, at Dahej, Gujarat, and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt. The new capacity is expected to come onstream during first half of FY23 and will create opportunities for new products in life and crop sciences, in the specialty chemicals business, according to a filing to stock exchanges after market hours on Wednesday.

Commenting on the development, Radhesh Welling, managing director, Navin Fluorine International, said, “This investment will lay foundation for the next phase of growth of our Specialty Chemical business. It will help us enhance our product offerings and strengthen our customer relationships a long with providing building blocks for future growth."

In February, Navin Fluorine had entered a $410 million (about ₹2,900 crore) multi-year contract with a global company to manufacture and supply high performance product in the fluorochemicals space at an investment of about $51.5 million ( ₹365.50 crore) in the manufacturing facility and $10 million ( ₹71 crore) in captive power plant.

Navin Fluorine reported a 45% year-on-year rise in its net profit to ₹67.33 crore for the quarter ended September. Net sales rose 16.6% to ₹307.70 crore.

The company is one of the largest manufacturers of fluorochemicals in India.

