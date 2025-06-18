Navin Fluorine share price hits 52-week high, jumps 45% YTD; is it a stock to buy?

Navin Fluorine share price rose 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 18. Navin Fluorine shares opened at ₹4,703.45 against their previous close of ₹4703.45 and climbed 2 per cent to their 52-week high of ₹4,798. Around 10 AM, the speciality chemicals stock traded 0.92 per cent up at ₹4,746.50. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.16 per cent up at ₹81,710 at that time.

Navin Fluorine's share price has gained about 45 per cent year-to-date (YTD) despite stock market volatility.

The mid-cap stock has given multibagger returns of nearly 200 per cent over the last five years, while over the last year, the stock has gained over 30 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has gained about 12 per cent in June so far after a 6 per cent fall in the previous month.

Navin Fluorine share price hit a 52-week low of ₹3,164 on September 19 last year.

Navin Fluorine: Is it a stock to buy? Recent significant gains in the stock price have inflated its valuations. Experts point out that its trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio (PE), at 81, is high in the industry.

However, the company's growth outlook appears healthy. In Q4FY25, its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 35 pr cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹94.95 crore, while operating profit jumped 70 per cent YoY to ₹143.45 crore. Operating margin also saw a healthy growth of nearly 46 per cent YoY to 20.5 per cent.