Navin Fluorine share price hits 52-week high, jumps 45% YTD; is it a stock to buy?

Navin Fluorine's share price increased by 2% to reach a 52-week high of 4,798 on June 18. Navin Fluorine's shares have gained about 45 per cent year-to-date (YTD) despite stock market volatility.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Jun 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Navin Fluorine share price climbed 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high in morning trade on June 18.
Navin Fluorine share price rose 2 per cent to hit a 52-week high in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 18. Navin Fluorine shares opened at 4,703.45 against their previous close of 4703.45 and climbed 2 per cent to their 52-week high of 4,798. Around 10 AM, the speciality chemicals stock traded 0.92 per cent up at 4,746.50. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.16 per cent up at 81,710 at that time.

Navin Fluorine's share price has gained about 45 per cent year-to-date (YTD) despite stock market volatility.

The mid-cap stock has given multibagger returns of nearly 200 per cent over the last five years, while over the last year, the stock has gained over 30 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock has gained about 12 per cent in June so far after a 6 per cent fall in the previous month.

Navin Fluorine share price hit a 52-week low of 3,164 on September 19 last year.

Navin Fluorine: Is it a stock to buy?

Recent significant gains in the stock price have inflated its valuations. Experts point out that its trailing twelve-month price-to-earnings ratio (PE), at 81, is high in the industry.

However, the company's growth outlook appears healthy. In Q4FY25, its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 35 pr cent year-on-year (YoY) to 94.95 crore, while operating profit jumped 70 per cent YoY to 143.45 crore. Operating margin also saw a healthy growth of nearly 46 per cent YoY to 20.5 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
