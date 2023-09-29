Navin Fluorine share Price plunges 15 per cent to 52-week low after MD resigns
Navin Fluorine share price drops 15 per cent as MD resigns. New appointment also announced. The stock has performed poorly in past year.
Navin Fluorine share price cracked almost 15 per cent to hit its 52-week low in early trade a day after the company announced its managing director (MD) resigned. Navin Fluorine International share price opened at ₹4,030 against the previous close of ₹4,361.75 and plunged 14.51 per cent to the one-year low level of ₹3,729.
