Navratana PSU RailTel to declare interim dividend, Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check here

RailTel Corporation of India, a state-owned enterprise, today announced the date for the release of the company’s September quarter performance and interim dividend. The company said that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the September quarter and the first half of FY26.

RailTel Corporation dividend The board will also declare the interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26, the company said in a regulatory filing today. It has set the record date as Tuesday, November 4, 2025, to determine the eligibility of members entitled to receive the interim dividend for FY 2025–26, if approved by the board.

The interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the Board meeting.

Meanwhile, the company also stated that the trading window for dealing in equity shares of RailTel has already been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives with effect from Wednesday, October 1, 2025, until 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported a 36% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹66 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹744 crore, up 33% from ₹558 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Segment-wise, telecom services revenue improved marginally to ₹335 crore, while revenue from project work services increased 78% YoY to ₹409 crore. The company bagged orders worth ₹2,200 crore in the first six months of 2025, taking its order book to ₹7,197 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India provides broadband telecom and multimedia networks across the country. The company is one of the largest telecom infrastructure providers in India and a trusted end-to-end IT & ICT service provider.

RailTel Corporation share price down 23% from recent highs Though the company’s shares recovered from their recent lows, trading at ₹369 apiece, they are still 23% below the recent high of ₹478 and down 40% from the all-time high of ₹617.80.

Earlier this month, the shares gained momentum following the Cabinet approval of four new projects worth ₹24,634 crore, but the rally failed to sustain, erasing all gains. As a result, the stock is down 1% for the month and has fallen 9% so far in the current calendar year.

