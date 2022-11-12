Navratna company declares 60% dividend, Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY

On a consolidated basis, the company declared a net profit of ₹303.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to ₹253.21 crore Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 19.97%, the company had posted a net profit of ₹296.83 Cr in the quarter ended June 2022, representing a QoQ growth of 2.34%. On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of ₹1,986.34 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,837.20 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹1,993.99 Cr posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 8.11% and a QoQ fall of 0.38%. On a consolidated basis, the company declared a total income of ₹2,030.94 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹1,900.28 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹2,062.50 Cr posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 6.87% and a QoQ fall of 1.53%. The company declared an EPS of ₹4.99 per share in Q2FY23, compared to ₹4.87 in Q1FY23 and ₹4.16 in Q2FY22.

