Navratna company declares 60% dividend, Q2 PAT jumps 20% YoY

With a market valuation of ₹46,781.62 crore, Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a large-cap company that engages in the logistics industry. The three unique operations of a carrier, a terminal operator, and a warehouse operator make up the company's main business. As a Navratna CPSE, Container Corporation of India provides multifunctional logistics for domestic and international containerization and commerce in India. The company has released its Q2 earnings along with a 60% interim dividend.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 60% i.e. Rs.3.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.182.79 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 23.11.2022. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 30.11.2022. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration."
On a consolidated basis, the company declared a net profit of ₹303.80 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to ₹253.21 crore Cr in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 19.97%, the company had posted a net profit of ₹296.83 Cr in the quarter ended June 2022, representing a QoQ growth of 2.34%. On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of ₹1,986.34 Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹1,837.20 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹1,993.99 Cr posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 8.11% and a QoQ fall of 0.38%. On a consolidated basis, the company declared a total income of ₹2,030.94 Cr in Q2FY23, compared to ₹1,900.28 Cr in Q2FY22 and ₹2,062.50 Cr posted in Q1FY23, representing a YoY growth of 6.87% and a QoQ fall of 1.53%. The company declared an EPS of ₹4.99 per share in Q2FY23, compared to ₹4.87 in Q1FY23 and ₹4.16 in Q2FY22.
The shares of Container Corporation of India closed on Friday at ₹770.00 apiece, down by 4.15% from the previous close of ₹803.30. During its last trading session, the stock recorded a total volume of 3,161,024 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 2,117,999 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 13.12% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 24.23% so far in 2022. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter stake of 54.80%, FIIs stake of 24.06%, DIIs stake of 17.85%, Govt stake of 0.12% and a public stake of 3.18%.
