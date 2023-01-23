With a market valuation of ₹42,711.53 Cr, Container Corporation of India Ltd. is a Navratna CPSE owned by the Indian government. Whether performing domestic or international business, the organisation offers its customers dependable logistical solutions. Today, the business announced its Q3FY23 results and an 80% dividend.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 3rct Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 80% i.e. Rs.4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.243.72 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 06.02.2023. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 13.02.2023. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration."

On a consolidated basis, the company posted net sales of ₹2.004.46 Cr in Q3FY23 as against ₹1,938.03 Cr posted in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 3.42%. The company posted a net profit of ₹288.30 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹276.35 Cr posted in the quarter ended December 2021, representing a YoY growth of 4.32% on a consolidated basis. The company declared an EPS of ₹4.82 per share in Q3FY23 as against ₹4.65 posted in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, the company posted net sales of ₹1,988.43 Cr in Q3FY23, as against ₹1,919.98 recorded in Q3FY22, representing a YoY growth of 3.56%. Container Corporation of India posted a net profit of ₹296.50 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹286.53 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter, representing a YoY growth of 3.47% on a standalone basis. The company declared an EPS of ₹4.87 per share in the quarter ended December 2022 as against ₹4.70 posted in the year-ago quarter.

The shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹702.00 apiece level, down by 0.52% from the previous close of ₹705.65. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,352,095 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 1,108,470 shares. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 12.76% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 5.17% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹828.75 on (09-Nov-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹554.00 on (20-May-2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author