Navratna company declares 80% dividend, check record date here

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has declared 3rct Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 of 80% i.e. Rs.4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.243.72 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 06.02.2023. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 13.02.2023. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration."