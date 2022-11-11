Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Navratna company declares 20 per share dividend, PAT rises 44% in Q2

Navratna company declares 20 per share dividend, PAT rises 44% in Q2

2 min read . 06:59 PM ISTVipul Das
The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed today at 2,484.00 apiece, up by 2.18% from the previous close of 2,431.10.

  • With a market valuation of 82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector.

With a market valuation of 82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the nation's defence industry. In addition to today's announcement of the first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022–2023 of Rs. 20 per share by the Board of Directors, the firm has also released its Q2 results.

With a market valuation of 82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the nation's defence industry. In addition to today's announcement of the first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022–2023 of Rs. 20 per share by the Board of Directors, the firm has also released its Q2 results.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Monday, the 21st November, 2022."

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Monday, the 21st November, 2022."

On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of 5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 3622.46 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 5552.14 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. In Q2FY23, the company declared a net profit of 1221.22 Cr compared to 620.13 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 846.74 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 96.92% and a YoY growth of 44.22%. The EPS climbed to 36.52 per share in Q2FY23, compared to 18.55 in Q1FY23 and 25.32 posted in Q2FY22.

On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of 5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 3622.46 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 5552.14 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. In Q2FY23, the company declared a net profit of 1221.22 Cr compared to 620.13 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 846.74 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 96.92% and a YoY growth of 44.22%. The EPS climbed to 36.52 per share in Q2FY23, compared to 18.55 in Q1FY23 and 25.32 posted in Q2FY22.

On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of 5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 3622.52 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 5552.15 crore Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42.02% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. The company posted a net profit of 1209.22 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 606.66 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 848.22 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 99.32% and a YoY growth of 42.55%. The EPS climbed to 36.16 per share in Q2FY23 compared to 18.14 in Q1FY23 and 25.37 recorded in Q2FY22.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of 5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to 3622.52 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 5552.15 crore Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42.02% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. The company posted a net profit of 1209.22 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to 606.66 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and 848.22 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 99.32% and a YoY growth of 42.55%. The EPS climbed to 36.16 per share in Q2FY23 compared to 18.14 in Q1FY23 and 25.37 recorded in Q2FY22.

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed today at 2,484.00 apiece, up by 2.18% from the previous close of 2,431.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,522,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 856,806 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 101.35% so far in 2022.

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed today at 2,484.00 apiece, up by 2.18% from the previous close of 2,431.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,522,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 856,806 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 101.35% so far in 2022.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP