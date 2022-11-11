Navratna company declares 20 per share dividend, PAT rises 44% in Q2

Navratna company declares ₹20 per share dividend, PAT rises 44% in Q22 min read . 06:59 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector.
With a market valuation of ₹82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the nation's defence industry. In addition to today's announcement of the first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022–2023 of Rs. 20 per share by the Board of Directors, the firm has also released its Q2 results.
With a market valuation of ₹82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the nation's defence industry. In addition to today's announcement of the first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022–2023 of Rs. 20 per share by the Board of Directors, the firm has also released its Q2 results.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Monday, the 21st November, 2022."
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors of the Company has declared first interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of first interim dividend will be Monday, the 21st November, 2022."
On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of ₹5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹3622.46 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹5552.14 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. In Q2FY23, the company declared a net profit of ₹1221.22 Cr compared to ₹620.13 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹846.74 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 96.92% and a YoY growth of 44.22%. The EPS climbed to ₹36.52 per share in Q2FY23, compared to ₹18.55 in Q1FY23 and ₹25.32 posted in Q2FY22.
On a consolidated basis, the company declared net sales of ₹5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹3622.46 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹5552.14 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. In Q2FY23, the company declared a net profit of ₹1221.22 Cr compared to ₹620.13 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹846.74 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 96.92% and a YoY growth of 44.22%. The EPS climbed to ₹36.52 per share in Q2FY23, compared to ₹18.55 in Q1FY23 and ₹25.32 posted in Q2FY22.
On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of ₹5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹3622.52 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹5552.15 crore Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42.02% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. The company posted a net profit of ₹1209.22 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹606.66 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹848.22 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 99.32% and a YoY growth of 42.55%. The EPS climbed to ₹36.16 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹18.14 in Q1FY23 and ₹25.37 recorded in Q2FY22.
On a standalone basis, the company declared net sales of ₹5144.89 crore in Q2FY23 compared to ₹3622.52 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹5552.15 crore Cr posted in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 42.02% but a YoY fall of 7.33%. The company posted a net profit of ₹1209.22 crore Cr in Q2FY23 compared to ₹606.66 crore Cr in Q1FY23 and ₹848.22 crore Cr in Q2FY22, representing a QoQ growth of 99.32% and a YoY growth of 42.55%. The EPS climbed to ₹36.16 per share in Q2FY23 compared to ₹18.14 in Q1FY23 and ₹25.37 recorded in Q2FY22.
The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed today at ₹2,484.00 apiece, up by 2.18% from the previous close of ₹2,431.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,522,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 856,806 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 101.35% so far in 2022.
The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd closed today at ₹2,484.00 apiece, up by 2.18% from the previous close of ₹2,431.10. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 1,522,905 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 856,806 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 101.35% so far in 2022.