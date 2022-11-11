Navratna company declares 20 per share dividend, PAT rises 44% in Q2

With a market valuation of ₹82,894.66 Cr, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is a large-cap Navratna CPSE company that operates in the industrial sector. The business provides products and services to the nation's defence industry. In addition to today's announcement of the first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022–2023 of Rs. 20 per share by the Board of Directors, the firm has also released its Q2 results.

