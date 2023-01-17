Navratna company Nalco declares interim dividend, stock ended on a green note

Navratna company Nalco declares interim dividend, stock ended on a green note2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Schedule ‘A' Navratna CPSE, has announced an interim dividend.
NALCO informed stock exchanges today by saying that “In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 17.01.2023 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.1/- per share (20% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crores for the financial year 2022-23. As intimated earlier, the Company has fixed Friday, the 27th January, 2023 as Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders who are entitled for the interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before 15.02.2023 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date i.e. 27.01.2023."
On the NSE, the shares of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) closed today at ₹84.35 apiece level, up by 0.84% from the previous close of ₹83.65. The stock recorded a total volume of 16,709,494 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 16,155,142 shares. The stock has climbed by 9.5% over the past five years, and by nearly 70% over the past three years. The stock has lost 21.24% over the last year, whereas it has gained 0.78% year to date.
The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹132.70 on (04-Mar-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹66.95 on (28-Sep-2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 36.43% below the 1-year high and 25.98% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 51.28%, FIIs stake of 14.69%, DIIs stake of 12.58% and public stake of 21.45%.
National Aluminium Company has announced an equity dividend of 130.00%, or ₹6.5 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. At the current share price of ₹84.35, this comes to a dividend yield of 7.70%. The stock is now trading at a dividend yield of 1.18% based on the dividend that has been announced today. At today's closing price the stock was seen trading above 5 days, 10 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200 days Simple Moving Average (SMA). The RSI indicator value for National Aluminium Company Limited as of 17/01/2023 is 62.22, indicating that the stock is neither in an overbought nor oversold zone.
