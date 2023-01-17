Navratna company Nalco declares interim dividend, stock ended on a green note

NALCO informed stock exchanges today by saying that “In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 17.01.2023 have approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs.1/- per share (20% on Face value of Rs.5/- each) on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs.918.32 crores for the financial year 2022-23. As intimated earlier, the Company has fixed Friday, the 27th January, 2023 as Record Date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders who are entitled for the interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before 15.02.2023 to all eligible shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Record Date i.e. 27.01.2023."