Navratna company NLC India declares dividend, scrip ended on a positive note

NLC India said in a stock exchange filing that the “Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of 15.00% (i.e., Rs. 1.50 per equity share) for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, in compliance of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, it is hereby informed that 24th February, 2023 has been fixed as the RECORD DATE for the purpose of ascertaining the members for entitlement of the above declared Interim Dividend for the FY 2022-23. It is further informed that the above interim dividend will be paid to the eligible Shareholders on or before 14th March, 2023."