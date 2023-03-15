Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics declares 20 per share dividend
Back

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is a large-cap company having a market valuation of 93,093.48 Cr and the firm operates in the industrial sector. The largest defence PSU and Navratna corporation under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). A 200% dividend has been announced by the corporation, and the company's board of directors has set a record date for the same purpose.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has, inter-alia, declared second interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of second interim dividend will be Monday, the 20th March, 2023."

On March 10, 2023, the Ministry of Defence inked a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of six Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a price of 667 crore. The IAF employed the aircraft for communication and route transport operations.

On March 7, 2023, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence inked agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and three Cadet Training Ships, respectively. The Union Cabinet has authorised the purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of more than 6,800 crore on March 01, 2023, giving the government's attempts to attain "Aatmanirbharta" in defence a significant boost.

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) closed today on the NSE at 2,785.00 apiece, up by 0.08% from the previous close of 2,782.70. The stock recorded a total volume average of 15,08,340 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 15,48,624 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 90.47% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 9.62% so far in 2023. 

The stock touched a 52-week-high of 2,914.00 on (13-Mar-2023) and a 52-week-low of 1,358.75 on (15-Mar-2022). Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has announced an equity dividend of 500.00% at a face value of 10, or 50 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. At the current share price of 2,785.00, this generates a dividend yield of 1.79%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout