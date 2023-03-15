Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is a large-cap company having a market valuation of ₹93,093.48 Cr and the firm operates in the industrial sector. The largest defence PSU and Navratna corporation under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). A 200% dividend has been announced by the corporation, and the company's board of directors has set a record date for the same purpose.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has, inter-alia, declared second interim dividend of Rs. 20 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up (200%) for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed earlier, Record date for the payment of second interim dividend will be Monday, the 20th March, 2023."

On March 10, 2023, the Ministry of Defence inked a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of six Domier-228 aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at a price of ₹667 crore. The IAF employed the aircraft for communication and route transport operations.

On March 7, 2023, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence inked agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and three Cadet Training Ships, respectively. The Union Cabinet has authorised the purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of more than ₹6,800 crore on March 01, 2023, giving the government's attempts to attain "Aatmanirbharta" in defence a significant boost.

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) closed today on the NSE at ₹2,785.00 apiece, up by 0.08% from the previous close of ₹2,782.70. The stock recorded a total volume average of 15,08,340 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 15,48,624 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 90.47% and on a YTD basis, it has rallied 9.62% so far in 2023.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,914.00 on (13-Mar-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,358.75 on (15-Mar-2022). Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. has announced an equity dividend of 500.00% at a face value of ₹10, or ₹50 per share, for the fiscal year that ended in March 2022. At the current share price of ₹2,785.00, this generates a dividend yield of 1.79%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

