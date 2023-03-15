Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics declares ₹20 per share dividend2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is a large cap company having a market valuation of ₹93,093.48 Cr and the firm operates in the industrial sector.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is a large-cap company having a market valuation of ₹93,093.48 Cr and the firm operates in the industrial sector. The largest defence PSU and Navratna corporation under the Ministry of Defence's Department of Defence Production is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). A 200% dividend has been announced by the corporation, and the company's board of directors has set a record date for the same purpose.
