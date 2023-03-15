Navratna CPSE Hindustan Aeronautics declares 20 per share dividend

On March 7, 2023, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence inked agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) for the purchase of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft and three Cadet Training Ships, respectively. The Union Cabinet has authorised the purchase of 70 HTT-40 trainer aircraft from HAL at a cost of more than ₹6,800 crore on March 01, 2023, giving the government's attempts to attain "Aatmanirbharta" in defence a significant boost.