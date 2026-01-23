Navratna defence PSU BEL gets order worth ₹610 crore. Check details

The Navratna defense PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Friday, January 23, that it has obtained additional orders totaling ₹610 crore.

These contracts encompass a diverse array of products and services such as communication devices, medical electronics, thermal imaging systems, jamming equipment, as well as spare parts and associated services.

BEL noted that these recent order acquisitions highlight its strong position in crucial defense electronics sectors, supported by ongoing purchases from the Indian armed forces and government bodies.

In a regulatory announcement, BEL mentioned that the latest orders were obtained since its previous update on January 8, when the company secured orders worth ₹596 crore.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for short term: Ajit Mishra of Religare suggests 3 tech picks

BEL - Q2 results In the September quarter, BEL reported a net profit of ₹1,286 crore, marking an 18% increase from ₹1,286 crore a year ago. Revenue for Q2FY26 rose by 26% to ₹5,764 crore, compared to ₹4,583 crore from the previous year.

The company's EBITDA surpassed expectations, growing 22% from the same quarter last year to reach ₹1,695.6 crore. However, the EBITDA margin declined by nearly 90 basis points, falling to 29.42% from 30.30% in the prior year.

BEL share price today BEL share price today ended 1.84% lower at ₹409.90 apiece on the BSE the stock touched an intraday high of ₹418.75, and an intraday low of ₹408.30 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Bharat Electronics has spent the past 29 weeks shaping what appears to be a bullish cup and handle, but the internal quality of the base remains weak. Institutional volumes are largely absent during the base formation, while prior negative reactions have attracted higher sell-side participation, signaling distribution rather than accumulation. This imbalance reduces the reliability of the pattern.

“Only a decisive breakout above 425, backed by strong volume expansion, would validate any upside case, which currently looks unlikely given the volume profile. A move toward the 50-week EMA near 373 appears increasingly probable, especially if broader market momentum weakens. Until volume behavior improves meaningfully, rallies are likely to fade rather than extend,” said Jain.