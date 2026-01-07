Navratna defence PSU BEL sets board meet date to declare Q3 results 2026. Check details

Bharat Electronics (BEL), a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday, January 7, announced that its board will meet later this month to consider the third quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).

As per the exchange filing, BEL's board is slated to meet on Wednesday, January 28.

"We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 28th January, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December," the company said today.

BEL Q3 Preview As per an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities, BEL could post mid-to-high-teen growth on the back of ~ ₹74,000 crore backlog. The brokerage sees core PAT rising to ₹1,487 crore, a growth of 13% year-on-year (YoY) and 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Meanwhile, the revenue could witness an 18% YoY and QoQ rise to ₹6,819.5 crore, the brokerage estimated. Margins at ~28% levels are comfortably attainable, driven by higher operational efficiency and localisation levels.

"BEL has been consistently beating Street’s estimate as well as its own guidance on OPMs (~27% guidance versus 29.4% reported in Q2FY26)," the brokerage opined.

BEL Q2 Results For the second quarter of FY26, the defence PSU posted a 17.85% YoY growth in standalone PAT at ₹1,286 crore as compared to ₹1,091.27 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 25.75% YoY to ₹5,763.65 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's order book as on 1st October, 2025, stood at ₹74,453 crore.

BEL share price trend The defence stock has seen a stellar run in a year, rising as much as 45%. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame, BEL has emerged as a multibagger stock with a massive 320% rally in three years, 847% in five years and 960% in 10 years.

BEL share price ended Wednesday's trading session 0.63% higher at ₹415.60 despite weak sentiment in the Indian stock market.

