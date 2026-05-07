Navratna PSU BEL announces board meet date for Q4 results and dividend. Details here

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday, 7 May, announced that the board of directors will meet later this month on Tuesday, 19 May, to announce the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

Along with the results, the PSU company said that the board will also consider the final dividend for the recently-concluded fiscal.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th May, 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and also to consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in the filing.

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The announcement came during the market hours on Thursday. BEL share price was trading 0.26% lower at ₹437.05 apiece. The stock opened at ₹439.90 per share today, as compared to the previous close of ₹438.20 on Wednesday.

Bharat Electronics Q4 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects BEL's net profit to rise 3% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,168 crore in the March quarter FY26. The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA to surge 1.7% to ₹2,837.5 crore; meanwhile, it expects margins to contract 320bp YoY to 27.4% on a high base but remain at strong levels for FY26.

In a note, the brokerage firm further said that it expects revenue growth of 14% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹730 billion.

“Key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenisation,” the brokerage firm said in the note.

Kotak Institutional Equities models a 29% EBITDA margin (-176 bps YoY and -72 bps quarter-to-quarter) for 4QFY26. Quarterly variations in margins are a function of product mix.

“We expect BEL's 4QFY26 revenue at ₹102.3 bn (12% YoY). BEL's order inflow growth has been strong at ₹112 bn (+30% YoY). BEL's order inflow was 11% ahead of its FY2026 guided order inflow (ex-QRSAM),” the firm said.

BEL share price trend BEL share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The PSU stock has gained over 2.16% in a month and over 10% year-to-date (YTD).

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 41% gain in a year and a whopping multibagger return of 311% in three years. The PSU stock has soared by over 851% in the last five years.