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Navratna PSU BEL announces board meet date for Q4 results and dividend. Details here

Navratna PSU BEL will announce its Q4 results and final dividend later this month. The stock opened at 439.90 per share today, as compared to the previous close of 438.20 on Wednesday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 May 2026, 12:52 PM IST
BEL stock has gained over 2.16% in a month and over 10% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) basis.
BEL stock has gained over 2.16% in a month and over 10% in terms of year-to-date (YTD) basis.(AFP)
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Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Thursday, 7 May, announced that the board of directors will meet later this month on Tuesday, 19 May, to announce the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26).

Along with the results, the PSU company said that the board will also consider the final dividend for the recently-concluded fiscal.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 19th May, 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia, Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 and also to consider recommendation of Final Dividend for the financial year 2025-26,” the company said in the filing.

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The announcement came during the market hours on Thursday. BEL share price was trading 0.26% lower at 437.05 apiece. The stock opened at 439.90 per share today, as compared to the previous close of 438.20 on Wednesday.

Bharat Electronics Q4 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects BEL's net profit to rise 3% year-on-year (YoY) to 2,168 crore in the March quarter FY26. The brokerage firm further anticipates EBITDA to surge 1.7% to 2,837.5 crore; meanwhile, it expects margins to contract 320bp YoY to 27.4% on a high base but remain at strong levels for FY26.

In a note, the brokerage firm further said that it expects revenue growth of 14% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of 730 billion.

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“Key monitorables include updates on orders for QRSAM, Uttam radars, next-gen corvettes, Shatrughat EW, and Akash-NG missile systems, as well as the status of EoI for AMCA, execution improvement, and further indigenisation,” the brokerage firm said in the note.

Kotak Institutional Equities models a 29% EBITDA margin (-176 bps YoY and -72 bps quarter-to-quarter) for 4QFY26. Quarterly variations in margins are a function of product mix.

“We expect BEL's 4QFY26 revenue at 102.3 bn (12% YoY). BEL's order inflow growth has been strong at 112 bn (+30% YoY). BEL's order inflow was 11% ahead of its FY2026 guided order inflow (ex-QRSAM),” the firm said.

Also Read | Meesho share price jumps nearly 8% after Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

BEL share price trend

BEL share price trend has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The PSU stock has gained over 2.16% in a month and over 10% year-to-date (YTD).

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Furthermore, the stock has delivered 41% gain in a year and a whopping multibagger return of 311% in three years. The PSU stock has soared by over 851% in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Bharat ElectronicsQ4 ResultsFinal DividendDividend StocksStock Market TodayIndian Stock MarketBEL
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